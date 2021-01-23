According to the MEN, the agent of Manchester United starlet Facundo Pellistri has told Fichajes that La Liga is ‘surely’ the ace’s destination as all parties are ‘working’ on a loan exit in the January window.

The Manchester Evening News adds that Pellistri is a regular in first-team training for the Red Devils, despite not having made his competitive debut for the club since joining from Penarol in the summer.

According to Futbol Uruguay, the ace who turned 19 years old in December was recruited for a fee of $10m, with a loan exit now seemingly imminent to continue Pellistri’s development.

Pellistri’s agent, Edgardo Lasalvia, has now told Fichajes that ‘surely’ the destination for the winger’s expected loan move this month will be La Liga.

That admission comes hours after the media reported that Pellistri was in line for a move to Spain’s top-flight, in an exciting loan that offers the talent the platform to showcase his ability and promise.

Here’s what Lasalvia has had to say on Pellistri’s future:

“We are working on that, surely Spain is the destination.”

Pellistri has made the bench for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side on two occasions – both in the Champions League – but has not had the chance to debut for the first-team just yet.

Instead the Uruguayan talent has been featuring for the Under-23s side, scoring three goals and adding an assist in seven appearances this season.

With the path to first-team football for Pellistri somewhat blocked, a loan is certainly the right decision to ensure that the starlet’s development is not hindered in his debut season with the Red Devils.

La Liga is one of Europe’s top five leagues, offering Pellistri the competitiveness level that will allow United to judge the ace better, as well as the platform to establish himself as a real one to watch.