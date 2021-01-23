Mauricio Pochettino considering gifting Neymar time off to attend sister’s birthday

New Paris-Saint Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino has revealed how he’s considering allowing star attacker Neymar time-off to attend his sister’s birthday.

Neymar, 28, famously joined Paris-Saint Germain 2017 after making a stunning £199.8m switch from Barcelona, as per Transfermarkt.

Since arriving in the French capital, the hugely talented Brazilian attacker has been directly involved in 127 goals in 100 matches, in all competitions.

However, despite his on-field goalscoring heroics, it has been the 28-year-old’s off-field antics which have caused the most debate.

The elite South American has famously been forced out of action in almost every season come the 11th of March.

But what is significant about this date? – It’s his younger sister Rafaella Santos’ birthday.

During 2015 and 2016 whilst still with Barcelona, Neymar was suspended. Later during 2018 and 2019 whilst at Paris-Saint Germain injury ruled him out of action on that exact date.

Of course, Neymar’s availability to attend his sister’s birthday bashes in the past have all been down to bad luck or a series of unavoidable events.

However, most shockingly has been current Paris-Saint Germain manager Pochettino’s recent revelations that he is in fact considering giving his star man the time off again this year.

Speaking in a recent interview with El Larguero as quoted by Give Me Sport, the Argentinian tactician said: “When the time [March 11] comes, we’ll see.

“It’s important to be very good at tactics, but management is fundamental.

“When I started coaching, I told myself that I was going to be inflexible and that I would not let anything go.

“But after 12 years, I realise that I am more flexible each time and that I like to negotiate everything. Today, the new generation like to give their opinions, to be listened to. Discussion must take precedence.

“Nothing is won by imposing things. You have to discuss, negotiate.”