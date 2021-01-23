News that Rafael Benitez has quit Chinese Super League side, Dalian Yifang, with immediate effect will surely have the Newcastle United faithful on tenterhooks.
Benitez was much loved during his tenure on Tyneside, and given how poorly Steve Bruce’s side are performing at present, a move for the Spaniard would almost certainly win whole-hearted approval.
At present, there’s nothing to suggest that an approach will be made, or that it would be accepted, but the fact that Benitez has decided to remain in the UK because of Covid issues, per the Chronicle, meaning he’s had to terminate his deal in China, suggests that a management job in the Premier League would be something that appeals.
The Chronicle also cite the Daily Mirror, who note that Benitez is currently discussing his severance package with the Chinese outfit.
If Newcastle aren’t in a position to bring their former manager back to Tyneside, there’s bound to be plenty of takers for a man with decades worth of experience at the elite level.
Not going to happen any time soon. Benitez himself said he would not return to the club under the current regime.
And the current regime wouldn’t rehire him anyway because Benitez would want to push the club forward rather than just finishing higher than 18th at the minimum cost. They have their yes man who won the premier league club manager lottery and who will do what he is told and won’t rock the boat.