News that Rafael Benitez has quit Chinese Super League side, Dalian Yifang, with immediate effect will surely have the Newcastle United faithful on tenterhooks.

Benitez was much loved during his tenure on Tyneside, and given how poorly Steve Bruce’s side are performing at present, a move for the Spaniard would almost certainly win whole-hearted approval.

At present, there’s nothing to suggest that an approach will be made, or that it would be accepted, but the fact that Benitez has decided to remain in the UK because of Covid issues, per the Chronicle, meaning he’s had to terminate his deal in China, suggests that a management job in the Premier League would be something that appeals.

The Chronicle also cite the Daily Mirror, who note that Benitez is currently discussing his severance package with the Chinese outfit.

If Newcastle aren’t in a position to bring their former manager back to Tyneside, there’s bound to be plenty of takers for a man with decades worth of experience at the elite level.