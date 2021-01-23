Liverpool are in free fall, with their attacking line having gone stale. They’re now being linked with a PSG superstar in an attempt to freshen things up.

An eyebrow-raising report published by Don Balon claims that Liverpool are prepared to make an astronomical offer to prise Neymar away from PSG.

Liverpool’s attacking line is in dire need of a reshuffle after turning stale in recent months.

While they have fired to the Reds to great success during Jurgen Klopp’s tenure, it looks as though, at least as a threesome, their race has been run.

It would come as no surprise if Liverpool looked to add a new face or two in attack, even when Diogo Jota returns from injury.

There’s doubt over the long-term futures of Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri, while Takumi Minamino has only ever netted one Premier League goal.

All signs point to FSG giving Klopp the funds to strengthen his forward line, but Don Balon have mentioned a name that we didn’t expect to see in the conversation – Neymar.

While the Brazilian does have just a year left to run on his contract, the feeling in Paris is that Mauricio Pochettino’s arrival has turned the tide, with Neymar now expected to sign a renewal.

However, if Don Balon are to be believed, he will have a decision to make, as their report claims Liverpool are keen and are willing to offer as much as €128M to get the deal done.

That would be a club-record fee for Liverpool – and it has to be said – would also be hugely out of character, so we have to take this one with a pinch of salt.

Can you imagine it, though? Mane, Salah and Neymar in the same team. It’s hard to imagine them having problems breaking down the likes of Burnley with those three combining!