Mikel Arteta is taking two steps forward and one back with his Arsenal side this season.

The Gunners had been poor for much of the campaign but just recently the Spaniard seemed to have them back on track.

Though an FA Cup assignment against Southampton at St. Mary’s was never going to be easy, the north Londoners really should’ve given much, much more on the pitch for their manager.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s late withdrawal due to a personal issue makes no difference whatsoever, Arsenal just weren’t at it on the day and that’s a damning indictment.

Just two shots on target in 90 minutes is an unbelievably poor return for a team that is normally renowned for their attacking prowess.

As a result, the holders got just what they deserved and were sent tumbling out of the competition, condemned by Gabriel Magalhaes’ own goal.

Where Arteta goes from here with this underperforming group is anyone’s guess, but the fact is that the pressure is right back on him once again.