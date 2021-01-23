Menu

(Photo) Tottenham Hotspur and Nike set to launch eye-catching fourth kit

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Tottenham Hotspur and sports brand giants Nike are reportedly set to team-up and launch a fourth kit which is expected to be worn by the Londoner’s first-team.

READ MORE: Benchwarmers’ betting tips for UFC 257: Poirier vs McGregor

Although still unconfirmed, Footy Headlines recently reported that Jose Mourinho’s team are set to add a fourth kit to their 2020-21 season’s collection.

It has been reported by Football London that Spurs signed a 15-year deal with Nike in 2018 which is rumoured to be a worth a whopping £30m-per year.

More Stories / Latest News
Mikel Arteta on Arsenal star’s availability midweek after he missed Saints loss for personal reasons
Video: West Ham on course for FA Cup fifth round after delightful chip from Andriy Yarmolenko makes it 2-0
Highly-rated journalist expects Amad Diallo to make Man United’s squad vs Liverpool

Despite already having three kits at their disposal which include their famous white and navy home kit, Daniel Levy’s side are set to turn out in a new fourth kit.

Images courtesy of Footy Headlines

More Stories daniel levy Gareth Bale Harry Kane Jose Mourinho

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.