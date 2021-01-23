Pics: A look at Juventus star Paulo Dybala’s stunning girlfriend – who has just come out as bisexual

Girlfriend of Juventus forward Paulo Dybala, Oriana Sabitini, has officially come out as bisexual during a Q&A sessions.

As quoted by The Sun, Sabitini, when quizzed over whether or not she defines herself as a bisexual woman, replied: “Really? If I have to put a label on myself, I believe that yes, I am.”

Sabitini, who is the long-term girlfriend of Dybala and has also revealed her plans to marry the Argentine, has previously been pictured kissing a women for a music video, as The Sun report.

That was enough to lead to questioning as to her sexuality, and while she is under no obligation to categorise herself, is comfortable to admit that she is attracted to both sexes.

We’re sure you’re well aware of Dybala and what he’s capable of, the Juve man is one of the most exciting attackers on the planet, but you’re perhaps less so up to speed with Sabitini.

The 24-year-old, also from Argentina, is a singer, actress and model. Her most popular record “Lo Que Tienes” has amassed 4.8 million views on YouTube, at the time of writing.

She is also, as you may have expected, being both a model and the girlfriend of a multi-millionaire footballer, drop dead gorgeous.

Have a look at some of her most mouth-watering Instagram snaps. Dybala is a very lucky man, isn’t he?