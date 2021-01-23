It’s been one of the worst weeks in the history of Real Madrid.

Not too long ago, Zinedine Zidane was being lauded as the maestro after taking his Los Blancos side to three Champions League trophies in succession. Unheard of in the modern era.

Fast forward to today, and the Frenchman is managing to hide away from much of the negativity thanks to a positive Covid test which means he has to self-isolate.

If he were still on the ‘front line’ so to speak, he’d be having to deflect questions as to how his team lost to third tier Alcoyano who played with 10 men for some of the match and had a goalkeeper playing for them that was in his forties.

Despite such a devastating blow, Don Balon note that Zidane is going to use the situation to his advantage.

For some time now, he has been trying to convince president, Florentino Perez, that Man United’s Paul Pogba is the answer to some of Real’s problems, however, any potential transfer fee has been a problem in itself.

Now, Don Balon suggest that the Frenchman will come much cheaper than before, and this should tempt Perez to open up his wallet once more.