Video: Arsenal target Yves Bissouma scores goal of the weekend with stunning long range strike

Arsenal target Yves Bissouma has scored an absolute beauty for Brighton in their FA Cup clash with Blackpool this afternoon.

Bissouma, who is being courted by the Gunners according to Football London, has proven himself to be an extremely accomplished midfielder during his time with Brighton.

His Premier League credentials have been well-noted, while he has plenty of room for growth at 24-years-old. You’d be surprised if other top clubs were not to rival Arsenal for his signature.

Especially when he’s scoring goals of this calibre…

Bissouma collected the ball some way away from the Blackpool goal, shaped up to shift the ball onto his right foot and unleashed an absolutely gorgeous strike into the top corner.

Even with plenty of football left to be played in the FA Cup this weekend, you’d have to think there’s little chance of a better goal being scored than this. What a strike!