Menu

Video: Arsenal target Yves Bissouma scores goal of the weekend with stunning long range strike

Arsenal FC Brighton and Hove Albion
Posted by

Arsenal target Yves Bissouma has scored an absolute beauty for Brighton in their FA Cup clash with Blackpool this afternoon.

Bissouma, who is being courted by the Gunners according to Football London, has proven himself to be an extremely accomplished midfielder during his time with Brighton.

MORE: Arsenal transfer target tells friend he’s keen on making Gunners switch

His Premier League credentials have been well-noted, while he has plenty of room for growth at 24-years-old. You’d be surprised if other top clubs were not to rival Arsenal for his signature.

Especially when he’s scoring goals of this calibre…

Bissouma collected the ball some way away from the Blackpool goal, shaped up to shift the ball onto his right foot and unleashed an absolutely gorgeous strike into the top corner.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Mikel Arteta gives update on Arsenal’s efforts to sign Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid
(Photo) Tottenham Hotspur and Nike set to launch eye-catching fourth kit
Mikel Arteta on Arsenal star’s availability midweek after he missed Saints loss for personal reasons

Even with plenty of football left to be played in the FA Cup this weekend, you’d have to think there’s little chance of a better goal being scored than this. What a strike!

More Stories yves bissouma

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.