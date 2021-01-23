Video: Arsenal’s Pepe wastes perfectly good chance by firing free-kick way over the bar

Things just keep going from bad to worse for Arsenal’s Nicolas Pepe.

Signed amid much fanfare, the wide man hasn’t done much other than disappoint since moving to north London, and there was a moment at St. Mary’s during Arsenal’s defeat to Southampton in the FA Cup that summed up his time at the club.

A well-placed free-kick on the edge of the Southampton area was crying out to be floated into the box in the hope that one of several team-mates may have got on the end of it.

Instead, Pepe ballooned it over the goal. The TV cameras captured the player’s embarrassment and Mikel Arteta’s immediate and telling reaction.