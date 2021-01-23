Menu

Video: Mikel Arteta gives update on Arsenal’s efforts to sign Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid

Speaking after Arsenal’s defeat to Southampton, Mikel Arteta was quizzed on the club’s pursuit of Real Madrid midfielder Martin Odegaard.

Odegaard is on the verge of becoming an Arsenal player on-loan until the end of the campaign, according to Sky Sports.

The Gunners could have done with some of the Norwegian’s creative ingenuity in their efforts to break down Southampton’s back-line this afternoon.

As is often the case when players are being heavily linked with clubs, Arteta has been quizzed on Arsenal’s interest in the 22-year-old when speaking in wake of the game.

Arteta was asked directly how close Odegaard was to becoming an Arsenal player, with media reports, such as the aforementioned one published by Sky Sports, suggesting that the deal is closing in on completion.

It’s unclear whether Arteta was withholding information, or is genuinely in the dark at current, but the Spaniard did not give a definitive update on negotiations, forcing Gunners fans to wait patiently for updates on this front.

