Mikel Arteta has cast doubt over Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s availability for Arsenal’s Premier League clash with Southampton on Tuesday.

The Gunners fell to a 1-0 defeat at St. Mary’s this afternoon, thus ending their defence of the FA Cup.

They had to take to the field without having Aubameyang available, with news breaking ahead of kick-off that he was to miss out with an unspecified personal issue.

Mikel on Auba’s absence: “He had a personal matter in the last few hours and we had to send him back.” ? #EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/RMyX7xaxpV — Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 23, 2021

Whether or not it would have been a different story with the Gabon centre-forward on the field remains to be seen, but Tuesday night’s game would be a pretty clear indicator of that – if he were to be available.

Unfortunately for the Gunners faithful, they face a nervous wait to discover whether Aubameyang, who is just hitting his stride this term, will be back for the contest.

Speaking to the press in wake of Arsenal’s exit from the FA Cup, Arteta cast doubt over whether Aubameyang will be available midweek.