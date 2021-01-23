Real Madrid added a second goal during their clash with Alaves this evening through top scorer Karim Benzema.

Los Blancos needed a reaction after an embarrassing exit to a third tier side in the Copa Del Rey. Zinedine Zidane will have been pulling his hair out in wake of the contest, if he had anyway, through frustration at their shortfalls.

Thankfully for the club legend, who is hugely under the spotlight at current, Real Madrid have clicked into gear against Alaves this evening.

They opened the scoring through Casemiro, with the Brazilian, who has displayed his aerial prowess on multiple occasions in a Real Madrid shirt, steering the ball into the bottom corner with a fine header.

They now have a second, with Karim Benzema composing himself on the edge of the penalty area before firing home an emphatic finish to double his side’s advantage.

It looks as though it’s going to be a good night for Real Madrid!