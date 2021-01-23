Menu

Video: Karim Benzema nets superb solo goal to bag his second of the game and Real Madrid’s fourth

Karim Benzema netted his second of the game for Real Madrid against Alaves this evening in some style.

Los Blancos have been struggling this campaign. Their stop-start form under Zinedine Zidane has mounted the pressure on the Frenchman, with it being unclear whether he will still be in charge come the end of the season.

For now, though, it’s he who’s pulling the strings, even when he’s away from the touchline and self-isolating, with a compatriot of his making the difference on the field of play.

Benzema, who found the back of the net earlier in the contest with an emphatic finish from the edge of the box, has scored an even better goal to make it 4-1 to his side.

Benzema flew down the left-hand-side of the Alaves defensive third before firing across goal into the bottom corner of the goal. An absolute cracker from Benzema, and a fine performance from Real Madrid!

