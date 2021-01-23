Menu

Video: Real Madrid take much-needed early lead over Alaves after Casemiro nets with fine header

Real Madrid CF
Posted by

Real Madrid have taken the lead away at Alaves, and it’s Casemiro with the goal.

Los Blancos need to win at all costs this evening. Not only to keep their title hopes alive, with local rivals Atletico Madrid sitting comfortably at the summit, but also to bounce back having been knocked out of the Copa Del Rey by a third division side.

Zinedine Zidane is under the spotlight at the Santiago Bernabeu, there’s no doubt about that. It’s for that reason that he would have been the most relieved man in the stadium when Casemiro’s header hit the back of the net in the 15th minute of the game.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Ferran Torres scores for Man City with last kick of the game as Cheltenham capitulate
Video: Quick-fire double from Foden and Jesus breaks Cheltenham hearts and sends Man City through
Video: Vintage FA Cup scenes as fourth-tier Cheltenham Town take unlikely lead against Manchester City

Casemiro steered the ball into the bottom corner of the Alaves net with his head after Toni Kroos swung in a fine corner from the right-hand-side. Considering how leaky their defence has been this campaign, you get the feeling one might not be enough tonight…


Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

More Stories Casemiro Zinedine Zidane

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.