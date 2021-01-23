Video: Real Madrid take much-needed early lead over Alaves after Casemiro nets with fine header

Real Madrid have taken the lead away at Alaves, and it’s Casemiro with the goal.

Los Blancos need to win at all costs this evening. Not only to keep their title hopes alive, with local rivals Atletico Madrid sitting comfortably at the summit, but also to bounce back having been knocked out of the Copa Del Rey by a third division side.

Zinedine Zidane is under the spotlight at the Santiago Bernabeu, there’s no doubt about that. It’s for that reason that he would have been the most relieved man in the stadium when Casemiro’s header hit the back of the net in the 15th minute of the game.

Casemiro steered the ball into the bottom corner of the Alaves net with his head after Toni Kroos swung in a fine corner from the right-hand-side. Considering how leaky their defence has been this campaign, you get the feeling one might not be enough tonight…



Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports