Video: Vintage FA Cup scenes as fourth-tier Cheltenham Town take unlikely lead against Manchester City

Cheltenham Town have taken the lead over Manchester City in the FA Cup.

We’ll give you a moment for that to sink in.

Cheltenham, a fourth tier side, are battling with one of the richest clubs on the planet on their home turf, with a place in the fifth round of the FA Cup up for grabs.

Even with Pep Guardiola making changes, City were overwhelming favourites to win the game and have their name in the hat for the next round of the competition.

However – a spanner in the works – Alfie May has given the home side the lead.

The goal might have been ruled out for a foul if VAR was in use, but where’s the fun in that?

Cheltenham lead Man City, one of the favourites to win the Premier League, and as it stands, will be going through in the FA Cup.

From a neutral’s perspective – you love to see it.