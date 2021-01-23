Video: Pablo Fornals smashes West Ham ahead early on before celebrating with audible “Yesss!” roar

It hasn’t taken West Ham long to find the breakthrough against Doncaster Rovers. Pablo Fornals has given the home side the lead just two minutes in.

The Hammers have been in quite incredible form under David Moyes this campaign. Heading into this weekend’s FA Cup weekend, they sit just two points off of the Champions League qualification places.

It’s unclear whether they will be able to sustain that level for the remainder of the campaign and actually qualify for Europe, but having narrowly avoided relegation last term, they have been one of the surprise packages of the first-half of the season.

An FA Cup run would be an added sweetener for the West Ham faithful in what could prove to be a season to remember, with a Doncaster Rovers home draw giving them an excellent chance to progress.

Much to the delight of David Moyes and everyone else with any affiliation with West Ham, they’ve taken the lead early doors – and it’s Pablo Fornals with the goal, and the emphatic “Yesss!” scream to celebrate!