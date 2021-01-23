Video: Gabriel Magalhaes marks return to Arsenal team with own-goal as Gunners woefully ball-watch against Southampton in the FA Cup

In the 23rd minute of this afternoon’s FA Cup 4th Round tie between Arsenal and Southampton, a marauding Spurs academy graduate Kyle Walker-Peters spelled danger.
The full-back was afforded a free run into space before he was slotted the ball by James Ward-Prowse, the youngster then composed himself as he worked into the box.
Former teammate Cedric Soares decided against putting a challenge in on the ace as he advanced into the area, something he paid for as Walker-Peters drilled a ball into the six-yard area.
The ball was turned into the back of the net by the outstretched leg of Gabriel Magalhaes, marking a nightmare return to action for the Brazilian.
We’ll see if this heavily-rotated Arsenal side have the quality to overcome such a deficit, with few chances so far, Southampton are well on their way to an upset.