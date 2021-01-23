Video: Gabriel Magalhaes marks return to Arsenal team with own-goal as Gunners woefully ball-watch against Southampton in the FA Cup

In the 23rd minute of this afternoon’s FA Cup 4th Round tie between Arsenal and Southampton, a marauding Spurs academy graduate Kyle Walker-Peters spelled danger.

The full-back was afforded a free run into space before he was slotted the ball by James Ward-Prowse, the youngster then composed himself as he worked into the box.

Former teammate Cedric Soares decided against putting a challenge in on the ace as he advanced into the area, something he paid for as Walker-Peters drilled a ball into the six-yard area.

The ball was turned into the back of the net by the outstretched leg of Gabriel Magalhaes, marking a nightmare return to action for the Brazilian.

Doesn’t matter how they go in ? Gabriel’s return to the team…scores an own goal ?#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/g7QOLbFFK2 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 23, 2021

Pictures from BT Sport and beIN Sports.

More Stories / Latest News Disastrous news for Real Madrid as they can’t afford either Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland in massive transfer boost to their rivals across Europe Emergency ‘personal matter’ sees Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang miss Arsenal vs Southampton as Mikel Arteta explains captain’s absence Man United legend hailed as the brains behind Paul Pogba’s resurgence

We’ll see if this heavily-rotated Arsenal side have the quality to overcome such a deficit, with few chances so far, Southampton are well on their way to an upset.