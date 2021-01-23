Menu

Video: ‘I don’t think Spurs would be a good move’ – Pundit says Ings would be making a mistake heading to Tottenham

Suggestions that Southampton’s Danny Ings could be on the move, with Tottenham as a potential destination, have been given short shrift by talkSPORT pundit, Darren Bent.

The north Londoners currently sit four points ahead of the south coast side, with both earning plaudits for the way in which they’ve played football this season.

With the European Championships due to take place later this year, and a potential England squad place at stake for Ings, the player may consider the switch would enhance his international ambitions.

However, Bent has warned him not to make the move for fear of him becoming second fiddle to Harry Kane.

