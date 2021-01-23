Video: AS Monaco’s Stevan Jovetic almost breaks the net with thunderous free-kick vs Marseille

Stevan Jovetic – take a bow. The former Manchester City forward has scored the goal of the day with an absolute thunderbolt.

Jovetic, who has been struggling to find the back of the net for AS Monaco this campaign, lined up to take a free-kick in the 91st minute, with his side 2-1 up against Marseille.

With the way he struck the ball, he didn’t look like a man short of confidence, smashing his foot through the ball and unleashing an absolute thunderbolt into the top corner of the goal.

Have a look at this stunning effort from the 31-year-old – which almost left a hole in the net.

— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 23, 2021

Jovetic is perhaps best known for his short stint at Man City, where things didn’t really work out for him.

He hasn’t been particularly prolific since his time as a young player at Fiorentina, but on this evidence, he’s still got a moment of magic in him!