Video: Man United ace Di’Shon Bernard suffers costly error for loan club Salford with dreadful back pass against Harrogate

The 37th minute of last night’s League Two encounter marked a real moment to forget for Manchester United talent Di’Shon Bernard, as the defender made a costly error for loan club Salford City.

After a scramble on the edge of box from the side owned by Manchester United legends Gary Neville, brother Phil, Paul Scholes and Ryan Giggs – the ball was collected by Bernard.

The 20-year-old did the right thing in attempting to rid the danger and pressure with a back pass, but unfortunately the execution went horrendously, as the pass fell short and Bernard slipped.

That left Jack Muldoon to pounce, as the striker tucked the ball into the back of the net with a tidy finish.

Bernard deserves some credit for his reaction to the moment though, the ex-Chelsea talent played the entire 90 minutes as Salford drew 2-2, leaving them encouragingly 5th in the League Two table.

Pictures from the EFL.

This is the youngster’s first loan spell and taste of regular first-team football of his career, moments like this will unfortunately occur but it’s how Bernard responds that matters.