Video: Real Madrid’s Luka Modric proves he’s still got it at 35 by playing extraordinary outside of the boot pass

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric played a gorgeous pass during the first-half of his side’s clash with Alaves this evening.

Zinedine Zidane’s men have some serious catching up to do at the top of La Liga, with rivals Atletico leading the way at current, having played less games, too.

Modric, though now 35-years-old, is still a prominent figure under Zidane, and proved his worth with a gorgeous through ball for Ferland Mendy during tonight’s game.

As much as he may now be beyond what you would consider his prime years, age has not yet tainted his extraordinary capabilities when it comes to passing a football.

If you need convincing, have a look at the way he fed Mendy with the outside of his famous right boot, splitting two defenders and playing it perfectly into the left-back’s path.

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

How many better players has there been when it comes to playing passes of this nature, ever?