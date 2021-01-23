Video: Unfortunate moment as OGC Nice’s Youcef Atal pulls hamstring while celebrating winning goal

OGC Nice wide-man Youcef Atal scored for Lens in Ligue 1 this evening, before appearing to pull his hamstring while celebrating.

Scoring a goal ought to be the best feeling in the world, right?

You watch the net ripple, you wheel away in celebration and are congratulated by your teammates – at a safe distance, of course.

However, in the process of celebrating what proved to be a winning goal for Nice in their clash with Lens today, Atal appeared to suffer a muscle injury, one which forced him to leave the field as a substitute.

Score ?Celebrate ?Pull muscle ? Sub off ? What a turn of events for Atal ? pic.twitter.com/BmIy0DK3vz — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 23, 2021

It’s both annoying and embarrassing for Atal, who should have been celebrating tonight, but will instead be nursing a sore hamstring and have concerns as to how much action he’ll be missing going forward.

Let’s hope it’s nothing too serious for Atal, and maybe next time he scores his celebration will be a little more subdued…