Wolverhampton Wanderers attacker Pedro Neto has not held back in giving his thoughts on team-mate Fabio Silva’s hair style.

Neto, 20, has been with Wolves since joining from Lazio in 2019.

Despite being best known for his attacking talents, Neto has given fans an insight into his hilarious off-field personality.

Appearing on Sky Sports earlier on Saturday, Neto was asked by the host if it’s true or false that new team-mate Silva has the best hair at the club.

In an absolutely savage but hilarious response the 20-year-old Portuguese star said: “The worst. His hair is the worst in the history of the world!”

When asked what is so wrong with Silva’s hair, Neto explained that when the pair are playing head-tennis, the young striker is always having to push it back and out of his eyes.

Sky’s host went on to comically apologise on Neto’s behalf, to which the Portuguese attacker responded: “No I will not apologise my friend. We cannot apologise for this. He has to cut his hair!”

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports