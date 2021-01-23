Video: Quick-fire double from Foden and Jesus breaks Cheltenham hearts and sends Man City through

Phil Foden has no time for fairytales. The Manchester City midfielder has netted an 82nd minute equaliser against Cheltenham Town.

Heading into this evening’s contest, you thought it improbable that fourth tier Cheltenham Town could have stayed in the contest for as long as they have, but with just 10 minutes left to go in the tie, it was they who, as things stood, would be progressing into the fifth round of the FA Cup at City’s expense.

Foden, who has arguably been Man City’s best player this season, was not prepared to sit around and watch his side be embarrassed in this manner by a team who are in League Two.

Unfortunately for Cheltenham, that was the undoing of them. City, with a spring in their step, scored another soon after through Gabriel Jesus. A great ball, a great touch and an emphatic finish.

Cheltenham deserve a great deal of credit for staying competitive for so long, but considering how close they got to nicking it, you have to think they’ll be absolutely gutted in the dressing room after the game.