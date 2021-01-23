(Video) Saints star comes within inches of scoring from a corner

Southampton set-piece maestro James Ward-Prowse came within inches of scoring from a corner-kick against Arsenal in Saturday’s FA Cup tie.

READ MORE: Koeman goes to town on his Barcelona stars over penalty failures that almost ended in cup elimination

Ward-Prowse, 26, has been at Southampton his entire career after joining their youth academy all the way back in 2003.

Best known for his ability to convert dead-ball kicks, even Ward-Prowse would have been taken back by how close he came to scoring from a corner against Arsenal.

After battling it out for a place in the FA Cup’s Fifth Round, the 26-year-old midfielder rattled the bar in a piece of play which would have undoubtedly seen keeper Bernd Leno breathe a huge sigh of relief.

Pictures courtesy of Emirates FA Cup