Menu

Video: These Arsenal fans convinced they were ‘robbed’ of penalty in FA Cup defeat to Southampton after handball claim on Walker-Peters

Arsenal FC Southampton FC
Posted by

Some Arsenal fans are convinced that they’ve been ‘robbed’ of their chance to defend their FA Cup trophy after an incident in the 68th minute of this afternoon’s defeat to Southampton.

A cross from the right-wing floated in, with Nicolas Pepe coming in from behind to challenge Kyle Walker-Peters in the air.

The duel saw the ball smash off of the Spurs academy graduate’s arm, the ace’s arm was outstretched but no penalty was awarded and the commentary team – including Arsenal legend Martin Keown – agreed with this stance.

Whilst the ball clearly struck that area, it’s evident that Walker-Peters’ eyes were closed and also well away from the ball when it came in.

To add to that, the manner in which Pepe contested the aerial duel could well be seen as foul-play.

Pictures from BT Sport.

Here’s how some of the Arsenal faithful have reacted to the incident:

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Arsenal’s Pepe wastes perfectly good chance by firing free-kick way over the bar
Mauricio Pochettino considering gifting Neymar time off to attend sister’s birthday
Aston Villa have €19m bid accepted from Marseille for creative and skilful French midfielder

Whilst this may be an unfortunate decision that has cost the Gunners the chance to defend their FA Cup title and challenge for their 15th this season – extending their record – there’s really no doubt that the same infuriated fans would be enraged if this decision went against their side.

With no choice but to repeat those dreaded words, can you really confidently say this was a ‘clear and obvious’ handball?

More Stories Kyle Walker-Peters Martin Keown Nicolas Pepe

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. Malaysian Gunner says:
    January 23, 2021 at 2:32 pm

    Forget it. The Fa and refs are out to jperpetuate the dominance and winning by Mu.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.