Video: These Arsenal fans convinced they were ‘robbed’ of penalty in FA Cup defeat to Southampton after handball claim on Walker-Peters

Some Arsenal fans are convinced that they’ve been ‘robbed’ of their chance to defend their FA Cup trophy after an incident in the 68th minute of this afternoon’s defeat to Southampton.

A cross from the right-wing floated in, with Nicolas Pepe coming in from behind to challenge Kyle Walker-Peters in the air.

The duel saw the ball smash off of the Spurs academy graduate’s arm, the ace’s arm was outstretched but no penalty was awarded and the commentary team – including Arsenal legend Martin Keown – agreed with this stance.

Whilst the ball clearly struck that area, it’s evident that Walker-Peters’ eyes were closed and also well away from the ball when it came in.

To add to that, the manner in which Pepe contested the aerial duel could well be seen as foul-play.

Nie mam si?y ju? do tej pi?ki w tym sezonie. Jak w czasach VARu s?dziowanie mo?e by? tak stronnicze? Arsenal zosta? oszukany i wiem, ?e byli s?abi ale to nie oznacza, ?e mog? by? tak dymani po raz kolejny! Swoj? drog? ?eb mnie napierdala jak pomy?l? ile mamy szrotu w klubie ? pic.twitter.com/fjVoOM9Hen — borsi3 (@borsi3_afc) January 23, 2021

Pictures from BT Sport.

Here’s how some of the Arsenal faithful have reacted to the incident:

THAT’S HANDBALL!!!!!! — MR DT (@MrDtAFC) January 23, 2021

They robbed our penalty.

Once again — Azer ???? (@AzerrS) January 23, 2021

I mean we don’t get the decisions at all do we?

How far did that ball travel to hit his arm?

So weird as other teams 100% get that pen — Micky AFC (@micky_sims) January 23, 2021

commentators always going on about whether it was accidental or not as if that matters — charlie (@Charliephobia) January 23, 2021

Yeah, but we’re Arsenal so…. We also seem to be the only team that gets called up on foul throws. — ThatGuyRich (@ThatGuyRichAFC) January 23, 2021

Agenda agasint arsenal as per. The amount of times this season — LondonIsRed (@BoomXhaxaLaca10) January 23, 2021

Pen all day everyday. — The Brixton Gooner (@khalid4qn) January 23, 2021

How is that not a penalty! Robbed again — Mekdoneh? (@bimbambooms) January 23, 2021

Whilst this may be an unfortunate decision that has cost the Gunners the chance to defend their FA Cup title and challenge for their 15th this season – extending their record – there’s really no doubt that the same infuriated fans would be enraged if this decision went against their side.

With no choice but to repeat those dreaded words, can you really confidently say this was a ‘clear and obvious’ handball?