Video: Ferran Torres scores for Man City with last kick of the game as Cheltenham capitulate

Manchester City are doing everything they can to ruin Cheltenham Town’s big night, with Ferran Torres adding a third goal with the last kick of the game.

Few would have expected Cheltenham to put up a fight quite like they did this evening on their home turf. The fourth-tier side, against one of the biggest and richest clubs on the planet, with a superstar squad and a superstar manager, led until the 82nd minute of the game.

Unfortunately for them, City’s quality prevailed, with a quick-fire double from Phil Foden and Gabriel Jesus ensuring that Cheltenham Town’s night would end in disappointment, even after all the hard work they put in throughout the course of the 90 minutes.

Just to add insult to injury, and pad his stats with another goal in his debut campaign in England, Ferran Torres got in on the act with what was the last kick of the game. It’s safe to say that the scoreline didn’t reflect the manner of the contest – which had all the makings of an FA Cup classic.

Unlucky, Cheltenham!