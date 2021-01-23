Menu

Video: Block of the season from Cheltenham’s Ben Tozer denies Man City’s Benjamin Mendy stunning goal

Manchester City
Cheltenham Town captain Ben Tozer, once of Newcastle United, made the block of the season to deny Manchester City in the first-half of their FA Cup clash.

City headed into today’s game as the overwhelming favourites to progress into the fifth round of the FA Cup, for obvious reasons. Pep Guardiola’s men are the in-form side in the Premier League at current, while Cheltenham are in the fourth tier.

MORE: Video: Cheltenham vs Man City suspended as another FA Cup firework display sees debris land on the pitch

It’s a complete mismatch, on paper, yet Cheltenham got through the first-half of the game without conceding a goal, which is a huge achievement.

They were only able to do so, though, thanks to the heroics of the man who wears the armband – Ben Tozer. He made a quite incredible block to deny Benjamin Mendy what would have been a stunning goal on the volley.

Tozer put his head on the line (both physically and metaphorically) to ensure that the scores stayed level. You won’t see a better block than this anywhere this season!

