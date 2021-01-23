Video: Delight for Eden Hazard as Real Madrid’s under-fire £130M winger scores against Alaves

He’s done it! The under-fire Eden Hazard has actually scored a goal for Real Madrid, making it 3-0 tonight against Alaves.

At the time Hazard signed on the dotted line with Real Madrid, working under childhood hero Zinedine Zidane, Sky Sports reported that Los Blancos had forked out a whopping £130M to get the deal done, despite him having just a year left to run on his Chelsea contract.

Chelsea fans, as sad as they will have been to see the back of Hazard, will have been made to feel a lot better seeing the winger struggle with form and fitness at the Bernabeu. Not because they wouldn’t want to see him to well, but it was justification for his sale – they had his best years.

While there will still be some in Madrid hoping that Hazard will come good and rediscover his best form in La Liga, you could have forgiven those who had given up on him.

They’ll be eating their words tonight, though, with Hazard having controlled the ball well after a lofted pass before finding the back of the net in clinical fashion.