West Ham are cruising against Doncaster Rovers in the FA Cup. Andriy Yarmolenko has just added their second goal of the game.

Considering the form the Hammers have been in of late, David Moyes must have fancied their chances of overcoming League One outfit Doncaster and progressing in the competition.

This is the FA Cup, though. If there’s one thing we’ve learnt over the years, it’s that there’s plenty of potential for upsets in this competition.

One isn’t on the horizon at the London Stadium today, though.

After Pablo Fornals smashed West Ham in front after just two minutes, Yarmolenko has now added a second before half-time, leaving this looking like a real uphill task for Doncaster.

Yarmolenko, who oftentimes polarises opinion among the West Ham faithful, raced through on goal and beat the keeper with a delightful chip.

It’s 2-0 to West Ham, and you feel as though the fifth round beckons…