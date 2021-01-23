West Ham lower star’s asking price amid Chelsea interest

West Ham United have reportedly lower their asking price for star midfielder and prized asset Declan Rice.

Rice, 22, joined West Ham in 2013 after making the switch from Chelsea’s youth academy.

After forcing his way through the Hammers’ youth ranks, the talented English midfielder has gone on to feature in 130 senior matches, in all competitions.

Rice’s performances under David Moyes have seen the 22-year-old emerge as one of the Premier League’s most highly-rated defensive midfielders.

In light of his impressive rise in stock, Rice has quickly become a strong contender to make the switch back to Chelsea.

After being hotly tipped to joined the Blues during last summer’s transfer window, ultimately a move failed to materialise.

However, according to a recent report from The Guardian, the Hammers could now be resigned to losing their star midfielder next summer.

The Guardian claim that in an attempt to cash in on the 22-year-old, the Hammers’ hierarchy have slashed their asking price from £80m down to just £50m.

However, the report goes on to claim that should Frank Lampard snap the gifted midfielder up, he could be considering playing him as a defender rather than a midfielder.

The Guardian are not convinced these tactical plans would be to Rice’s taste and could prompt the Englishman to remain at The London Stadium.