Wolves officially announce the arrival of Willian Jose from Real Sociedad

Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wolverhampton Wanderers have boosted their striking options by officially announcing the capture of Real Sociedad front man, Willian Jose, subject to a work permit and international clearance.

The 29-year-old arrives fresh from helping his old side into the Copa del Rey Round of 16, having bagged both goals in Wednesday evening’s win for La Real over Cordoba.

That brought his season’s tally to six goals, and Wolves manager, Nuno Espirito Santo, will surely be hoping that the player hits the ground running in the Premier League.

Unlike many foreign imports, Willian Jose’s skill set should be right at home in the English top-flight.

An ‘old school’ target man, he’s more than capable of handling the physical side of the game, the issue will be how quickly he gets to grips with the pace of the Premier League.

The move is an initial loan until the end of the season, per the official Wolves website, with the Midlanders having an option to make the switch permanent at the end of the campaign.

