Video: Arsenal wonderkid scores solo golazo for Under-23s

Arsenal have a serious talent on their hands in Folarin Balogun, as he showed by sharing his latest superb solo goal on his Instagram page.

See below as Balogun takes on almost an entire defence by himself before slotting home with a cool finish for Arsenal’s Under-23s…

This kid has had some first-team opportunities this season, but he’s surely worthy of more of a role in the senior side as he clearly looks too good for youth level.

Arsenal could do with more of a goal threat up front at the moment as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been badly off form for much of the campaign.