Mesut Ozil snubs Mikel Arteta and Unai Emery in Arsenal farewell message

Arsenal FC
Mesut Ozil has snubbed current Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and previous boss Unai Emery in his emotional farewell message to the club today.

The German playmaker’s move to Fenerbahce has finally been made official after nearly eight years at Arsenal, and he made a point of mentioning previous  manager Arsene Wenger early on in his series of tweets.

Defender close to Serie A transfer after Arsenal exit

Ozil thanked Wenger for the faith he placed in him, but did not mention Arteta or Emery by name, though he did call for fans to support the current staff, whilst also admitting he’s found this season difficult.

That’s certainly likely to be an understatement, with Ozil slightly harshly frozen out by Arteta this season, and also playing less often towards the end of the last campaign.

The 32-year-old was a key player under Wenger and will no doubt feel that the Frenchman’s departure harmed his Emirates Stadium career, with his decline really starting under Emery.

See his full statements in the thread below and see what you make of it…

