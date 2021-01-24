Arsenal legend names the Arteta transfer blunder that is “blowing up in his face”

Arsenal legend Alan Smith has heavily criticised the form of summer signing Willian as he ends up looking like a total flop for the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta will surely be hugely disappointed with how Willian has performed since his summer move from Chelsea, with the Brazilian winger not looking anything like the player who shone for so many years at Stamford Bridge.

Smith believes this signing looks an increasingly poor decision from Arteta to bring him in, and Arsenal fans surely won’t have too many arguments.

Even if the 32-year-old was a free transfer, he’s just not looked worthwhile for Arsenal as he’s failed to add anything to their struggling attack at a time when they really needed a bit more spark in that department.

Discussing Willian’s struggles with Arsenal, Smith told Stadium Astro: “They’ve got rid of the Ozil problem but they are still saddled with the Pepe and Willian problems.

“Can Mikel Arteta work with him on the training ground? Can he try and get more out of Willian? Going back to his Chelsea days, how many times did you see him make those bursts and letting fly. He was a goal threat week in, week out.

“We haven’t seen that and that’s what Arteta wanted when they invested in him. At the moment it’s blowing up in his face.”

The former Gunners striker also questioned the signing of Nicolas Pepe as he also continues to struggle at the Emirates Stadium.

“He’s one of those players who can produce a bit of magic, cut inside and find the top corner. But on other occasions his football intelligence looks short,” Smith said.

“It’s not as if he had been tearing up trees for a long period in France. You can throw the transfer fee at him but that’s not his fault.

“The fact remains he’s a big signing and they spent a lot of money on him. If they were to sell him now they would make a huge loss, so that’s another problem.”