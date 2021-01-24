Barcelona want injured PSG star on free transfer in the summer

La Liga giants Barcelona are reportedly keen to land PSG full-back Juan Bernat on a free transfer once the defender’s deal expires in the summer.

Bernat, 27, joined PSG in 2018 from Bayern Munich in a deal worth just £4.5m, as per Transfermarkt.

Since joining last season’s Champions League finalists, the highly-rated versatile full-back has gone on to feature 76 matches in all competitions.

Often positioned on the left-side of a back four, Bernat boasts a decent attacking record after being directly involved in 16 goals with 10 of them being assists.

However, despite currently being out with a serious cruciate ligament rupture injury, Bernat’s long-term future continues to be speculated.

The Spanish defender’s current deal with PSG expires in the summer and there are some suggestions that the 27-year-old could be set for a return back to his home country.

According to a recent report from Mundo Deportivo the resolute defender has emerged as a target for Ronald Koeman’s Barcelona.

It has been claimed that despite his ongoing injury which is set to see him sidelined for the most part of the season, the Catalonian giants would still like to secure his services once his deal with PSG expires.