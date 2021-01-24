After yet another defeat for Steve Bruce’s Newcastle side, this time a 2-0 loss against Aston Villa, Sky Sports pundit, Jamie Carragher, hasn’t held back in his condemnation of the Magpies.

Although they remain five points above the Premier League drop zone, the way they are playing could see them dragged into another relegation battle.

Bruce has had to deal with the brunt of supporter ire because of the manner in which the Magpies are playing at present, but Carragher is laying the blame squarely at the door of owner, Mike Ashley.

“I mentioned how impressed I have been with Aston Villa, not just tonight but all season,” he said on Sky Sports.

“It’s the complete opposite with Newcastle. It feels like a club that’s just nothing at this moment, just sleep-walking into another relegation dog fight.

“Twice they have gone down under Mike Ashley. At this moment they have a bit of a gap between them and Fulham but I would say Fulham and West Brom are in much better form than Newcastle.

“So poor yet again. You never feel like they are going to score a goal. You never feel like they are going to keep a clean sheet.

“There’s no doubt the supporters don’t like the team, they don’t like the owner, they don’t like the manager.

“Steve Bruce is getting criticism at the moment. He’s the manager and the buck stops with him, but until Newcastle get new ownership, we’re going to be seeing the same thing.

“A team who are just drifting, doing nothing, becoming a nothing club and that’s what Newcastle have never been.

“There’s always been some sort of spark, some sort of interest, some sort of enthusiasm when you watch them play. Now it’s just boring.”

Newcastle came so close to being taken over during 2020, and the money which would’ve then filtered down would surely have taken the club to the next level.

If they were to be relegated again, there’s a school of thought that suggests they’ll not bounce straight back up again.

Therefore, they need to avoid the drop at all costs, and at this point, given current form, that’s not looking likely.