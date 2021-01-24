Scottish Premiership football could be about to get very interesting indeed, with the news that Rafael Benitez is being earmarked to replace Neil Lennon at Celtic.

The Spaniard has broken his contract with Chinese Super League side, Dalian Pro, because of Covid-19 concerns, and the need to be closer to his family, though it’s believed he has left the club on good terms.

Celtic have little to no chance of lifting their 10th Scottish Premiership title in a row given that they are already a cavernous 23 points behind Steven Gerrard’s Rangers side, albeit they have three games in hand.

Even by winning all three, the Hoops would still be 14 points adrift.

Appointing Benitez to do battle with his former Liverpool captain, Gerrard, as the Daily Mirror suggest, would certainly spice things up north of the border.

More Stories / Latest News Chelsea and Manchester United transfer target’s asking price drops to bargain £44million ‘I just have so much respect for him’ – Micah Richards’ feelings on game-changer Kaepernick Arsenal scout promising young Premier League ace ahead of potential transfer

A club the size of Celtic would also suit the Spaniard, and given the gap between the two Scottish giants, the motivation would be clear.