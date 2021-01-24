Brazilian side Palmas suffer tragedy as 4 players, president and pilot die in plane crash that left no survivors

Brazilian outlet GloboEsporte have sadly confirmed tragic news coming out of Brazil that six people have died as a result of a tragic plane crash on Sunday morning.

The fourth-tier side were travelling to Goiania, where they were to face Vila Nova tomorrow in the Green Cup – a competition solely for Brazil’s lower-league sides.

GloboEsporte report that the small plane crashed moments after takeoff from a private airstrip in the Luzimangues district of Porto Nacional.

Four players have sadly died in the tragic incident, as well as club president Lucas Meira (32) and the pilot of the aircraft, Wagner Machado.

The players have been named as 27-year-old goalkeeper Ranule, 23-year-old left-back Lucas Praxedes, 28-year-old defender Guilherme Noe and 23-year-old midfielder Marcus Molinari.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Riqui Puig seals the win for Barcelona just moments after coming off the bench vs Elche Video: Joshua Kimmich trends on twitter after providing a hat-trick of assists Rafael Benitez not an option for these two Premier League clubs

The CBF have already confirmed that the fixture on Monday will not be played.

Pictures have surfaced on social media of the wreckage which left no survivors, but we will not share these out of respect to the mourning families and friends of those involved, as well as Palmas who have now been hit with a heartbreaking tragedy.