Chelsea consider PL boss to replace Frank Lampard, he’d be open to accepting Blues job

Chelsea are reportedly considering Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers as a potential replacement for the struggling Frank Lampard.

The Blues could do with making a change in the dugout after a poor run of form, with Lampard’s inexperience at this level perhaps starting to show.

MORE: Chelsea summer signings weren’t Lampard targets

Chelsea spent big on new signings in the summer but the club’s fortunes haven’t improved as might have been expected, with Rodgers now being talked up as a possible option to be their next manager, according to the Daily Mirror.

Rodgers has done fine work with Leicester and has also previously won admiration for his work at Liverpool, Celtic and Swansea City.

It would be interesting to see if the Northern Irishman could once again land himself a big six job, but the Mirror state he’d only be open to moving at the end of this season.

That will be a relief for Leicester fans, who will no doubt be worried about losing their influential head coach.

Chelsea fans will no doubt want to see a club legend like Lampard succeed, but it’s perhaps looking less and less likely with each passing game.

