Burnley set to battle Arsenal for highly-rated Championship starlet

Sean Dyche’s Burnley are set to take-on Arsenal in a bid to sign Stoke City defender Nathan Collins.

Collins, 19, joined Stoke City’s youth academy in 2015 after making the switch from Cherry Orchard FC.

Since the young Irishman’s arrival at Stoke City, Collins has gone on to feature in 44 matches in all competitions for the club’s senior first-team.

The talented youngster who can play on either side of a centre-back pairing has quickly become one of the Championship’s most highly-rated defenders.

It has been the teenager’s inspired recent form which has reportedly seen him emerge as a long-term transfer target for the likes of Premier League duo Arsenal and Burnley.

According to a recent report from The Sun both the Gunners and the Clarets are keen on the 19-year-old and could go head-to-head to secure his services next summer.

It has been claimed that Dyche, who is known for his vigorous recruitment processes sees Collins as the long-term replacement for James Tarkowski.

Despite Arsenal’s bigger stature and healthier finances, The Sun suggest it could actually be Burnley who are favourites to land the Stoke City centre-back.