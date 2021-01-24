Celtic defender set for £1.75m exit to Belgian League club

Jack Hendry is being linked with a permanent move to Oostende as Celtic look to recoup the fee they paid for the central defender. The Daily Mail are reporting that the Belgian side want to keep Hendry and will be likely to exercise the £1.75m option within the loan agreement for the ex-Dundee man.

Having played 17 times for the Belgians this season, Hendry has helped produce one of the best defensive records and no doubt Oostende will want to seal a deal before Celtic are tempted by any other offers. It is fair to say, however, that Hendry didn’t live up to expectations when he joined the Scottish Champions.

Hendry joined in January 2018 from Dundee but has faced criticism from supporters for some shaky performances for the Scottish Champions. Brendan Rodgers signed Hendry in a deal worth between £1.5m-£2m but has failed to prove himself at Celtic Park.

Oostende have offered Hendry the opportunity to get playing again, allowing him to prove himself to Celtic or potential suitors. Now, the Belgian side will hope to seal a deal to sign the Scotland capped defender.