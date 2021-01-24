Loads of Chelsea fans are fuming at manager Frank Lampard for using Timo Werner out of position again on the wing.

The Germany international has not had the best of times since moving from RB Leipzig to Chelsea in the summer, but a large part of that has arguably been down to Lampard using him out wide.

Blues fans seem well aware that this isn’t likely to be the way to get the best out of Werner, who shone as a striker at previous club Leipzig.

Chelsea take on Luton Town in today’s FA Cup clash, and it may well be that Werner enjoys himself a little more against lower-league opposition.

But there’s no doubt that Lampard is taking a big risk by continuing to use the 24-year-old in an unfamiliar role, with the club yet to see any real benefit from it.

It’s especially puzzling when it means exciting young wide-man Callum Hudson-Odoi has to make do with a place on the bench again.

Here’s some reaction from Chelsea fans to today’s team news and Werner’s position in particular…

Wait lol Werner on the wing??? And No Kai? Okay lol — bella? (@BellaCFC21) January 24, 2021

Then we realise ziyech is playing midfield and werner on the wing pic.twitter.com/5QcfrWldYt — Tommy (@CFCTommy16) January 24, 2021

Werner on the wing I’m itching rn — Ric (@Dot_Dot15) January 24, 2021

Havertz benched so Werner can play on the wing again? — trino (@Ruffalinhoo) January 24, 2021

Werner on the wing, on the wing, Werner on the wing ????#CHELUT https://t.co/20YELk22aE — Steve (@SHARRlS) January 24, 2021

Very strong team to take on Luton, a slight concern considering we play Wolves in 3 days. Timo Werner on the wing AGAIN ?

Callum Hudson-Odoi benched. Thoughts? https://t.co/Vw18NKMBLJ — At The Bridge Pod: A Chelsea FC Podcast (@AtTheBridgePod) January 24, 2021

Werner on the wing pic.twitter.com/YU6dZZH926 — Laurence Elliott (@Laurenceelliot) January 24, 2021

Werner starting on the wing again lol, unserious manager. — $ (@damicfc_) January 24, 2021

Werner on the wing just don’t work ? — CFCPosts (@CFCPosts_) January 24, 2021