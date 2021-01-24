Menu

These Chelsea fans fuming as Frank Lampard continues failed tactical experiment vs Luton Town

Chelsea FC
Loads of Chelsea fans are fuming at manager Frank Lampard for using Timo Werner out of position again on the wing.

The Germany international has not had the best of times since moving from RB Leipzig to Chelsea in the summer, but a large part of that has arguably been down to Lampard using him out wide.

MORE: Chelsea vs Luton Town team news

Blues fans seem well aware that this isn’t likely to be the way to get the best out of Werner, who shone as a striker at previous club Leipzig.

Chelsea take on Luton Town in today’s FA Cup clash, and it may well be that Werner enjoys himself a little more against lower-league opposition.

But there’s no doubt that Lampard is taking a big risk by continuing to use the 24-year-old in an unfamiliar role, with the club yet to see any real benefit from it.

It’s especially puzzling when it means exciting young wide-man Callum Hudson-Odoi has to make do with a place on the bench again.

Here’s some reaction from Chelsea fans to today’s team news and Werner’s position in particular…

  1. Ayeght Brightics says:
    January 24, 2021 at 11:40 am

    Ooooh T.Werner, sorry for being coached by a wrong manager! You will soon enjoy yo central role but just keep silent coz he is about to go! Cho, am sorry to tell u that that guy doesnt lyk u! Y not play our best winger? Cho-t.w-t.a-h.z bring c.p on the bench, And start cho.

    Reply

