“Needs to go asap” – Chelsea ace torn to shreds by these furious Blues fans

Chelsea FC
Loads of Chelsea fans never want to see Kepa Arrizabalaga playing for them again after his latest blunder against Luton Town in today’s FA Cup tie.

Chelsea were 2-0 up and looking comfortable after two goals from Tammy Abraham, but Kepa’s dreadful individual error has now allowed Luton back into this cup tie.

Unsurprisingly, Blues fans are furious with Kepa and don’t want him at the club any longer, which is perhaps a fairly realistic prospect after his woeful decline in his time at Stamford Bridge.

It’s easy to forget that the 26-year-old looked an exciting signing when he first joined, but he’s simply not lived up to that potential at all and Edouard Mendy was brought in this summer to replace him as number one for Frank Lampard’s side.

He’s still getting some playing time in the cups, though, and Chelsea fans have had enough…

