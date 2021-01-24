“Needs to go asap” – Chelsea ace torn to shreds by these furious Blues fans

Loads of Chelsea fans never want to see Kepa Arrizabalaga playing for them again after his latest blunder against Luton Town in today’s FA Cup tie.

Click here to watch a video of Kepa’s error for Luton’s goal, with the Spain international once again looking totally out of his depth for a club of this size.

Chelsea were 2-0 up and looking comfortable after two goals from Tammy Abraham, but Kepa’s dreadful individual error has now allowed Luton back into this cup tie.

Unsurprisingly, Blues fans are furious with Kepa and don’t want him at the club any longer, which is perhaps a fairly realistic prospect after his woeful decline in his time at Stamford Bridge.

Mourinho’s brutal Bale message, why Ronaldo is the team-mate from hell, and the invisible football team… Click here to read more.

It’s easy to forget that the 26-year-old looked an exciting signing when he first joined, but he’s simply not lived up to that potential at all and Edouard Mendy was brought in this summer to replace him as number one for Frank Lampard’s side.

He’s still getting some playing time in the cups, though, and Chelsea fans have had enough…

I've always stood by our players and will never listen to a bad word said about them… But Kepa needs to go asap ? — ??²²? (@CFC_Wizard) January 24, 2021

Kepa is like my ex..He never deserves a second chance? — KAY? (@benjikay6) January 24, 2021

Whoever sanctioned the signing of kepa needs sacking — George (@GeorgeGodwin0) January 24, 2021

Kepa needs to leave? — Mr. _SpEaKeR_SiR™?? (@localkenyan9) January 24, 2021

Tbh, we know it’s a joke now but in all seriousness, Kepa needs to get out of the club ASAP… even if it’s on a free man — Social Chelsea (@SocialChelsea_) January 24, 2021

Yikes. For Kepa’s own well being I hope he gets a move away from Chelsea ASAP. — Alex Goldberg (@AlexGoldberg_) January 24, 2021

Kepa needs to go — Jon ????May 1st ???? (@J0NMAY) January 24, 2021

Is Kepa the biggest flop in transfer history? I can't think of one that supercedes it…he needs a move away (loan or otherwise) to resurrect his career. #Kepa #CFC — The CFC Standard (@cfcstandard) January 24, 2021