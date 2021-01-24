Video: Tammy Abraham drills in well-taken finish to make it 1-0 to Chelsea

Chelsea have gone 1-0 up against Luton Town in today’s FA Cup tie thanks to a well-taken goal by Tammy Abraham.

The Blues striker isn’t always a regular in Frank Lampard’s first-team, but he’s reminded his manager what he’s capable of with this smart finish into the far corner after a pass from Timo Werner…

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

Chelsea should now be clear favourites to win against lower league opposition today and give their confidence a bit of a boost after some poor form in the Premier League.

Lampard’s side reached the FA Cup final last season and would no doubt love to go one better and win it this term.