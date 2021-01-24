Menu

Video: Kepa has another absolute shocker for Chelsea as Luton pull one back

Kepa Arrizabalaga is back in goal for Chelsea today and has committed yet another dreadful individual error.

Watch below as the Spain international lets a pretty tame effort trickle past him and into the back of the net, giving Luton a lifeline as they make it 2-1 in today’s FA Cup clash at Stamford Bridge…

Kepa has often had his troubles with Chelsea, and moments like this are a reminder of why Edouard Mendy joined this summer and replaced him as number one.

Chelsea fans will not be impressed by this and will hope he doesn’t feature again – even in cup games against lower-league opposition.

