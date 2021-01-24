Video: Kepa makes up for earlier error with superb save to preserve Chelsea’s lead

Kepa Arrizabalaga did not have his finest moment for Chelsea as he let in a goal for Luton earlier in today’s FA Cup clash.

However, he’s made up for it now with this superb save in the video clip below to preserve their 2-1 lead…

Luton have waited and waited for their chance in this second half… But when it finally arrived, Kepa denied them ?#FACup live text: https://t.co/ukP9K78IRh#bbcfacup #CHELUT pic.twitter.com/slINkGh1yc — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) January 24, 2021

Chelsea went 2-0 up early on and looked comfortable until Kepa’s blunder, but they have him to thank now for the score staying 2-1.

The Blues will have to improve, however, if they are to hold on to this slender lead.