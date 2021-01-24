Concern for Man United as Solskjaer confirms key player needs a scan on knee injury

Obviously every injury is going to be a problem for a player, but we’ve seen so many careers decimated by knee injuries to know that those knocks need to be taken particularly seriously.

Marcus Rashford had a great game tonight against Liverpool with a goal and an assist to help lead the team to victory, but there may be some concern after he went straight down the tunnel when he was subbed off late in the game.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed after the game that he’s been struggling with a knee injury and he’s due to have a scan on it tomorrow:

Solskjaer says Rashford’s knee was bothering him and he will have a scan tomorrow. #MUFC — Shamoon Hafez (@ShamoonHafez) January 24, 2021

At this point it’s not clear how much he’s struggling, but if the scan shows up anything bad then there’s every chance that he might have to miss some time to let it heal or even to have an operation.

United do have other options in attack so they should still be okay, but Rashford has consistently shown himself to be a game-changer this season so they really don’t want to be without him for long.