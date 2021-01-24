Crystal Palace interested in signing winger from top Premier League club

According to Sky Sports Transfer Centre, Crystal Palace are interested in signing Leicester winger Demarai Gray this month.

Gray is out of contract at the King Power in the summer and has made only one appearance in the league this season, ironically as a substitute against Crystal Palace on 28 December.

Gray is not in Leicester City’s squad at the Brentford Community Stadium this afternoon. At just 24 years of age, he fits the profile of players that Palace are allegedly trying to sign as, in the opinion of Sky Sports, the Eagles are looking to lower the average age of their squad.

Roy Hodgson’s team are sat in 13th in the Premier League and their comfortable league position means that they have some leeway to mould a team for the future.

Gray may well complement Zaha on the opposite wing, to give Palace a great combination of pace and trickery in attack.